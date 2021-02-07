Bitcoin Cash ABC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.46 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $277.29 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $14.93 or 0.00038612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,666.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.94 or 0.01155887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.43 or 0.00474399 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002464 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006129 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.