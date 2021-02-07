Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $8.20 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and $5.25 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $439.53 or 0.01149911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,222.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00477017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002479 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006201 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,648,875 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.