Bitcoin Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,901.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 63% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $4,794.61 and approximately $11,901.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033244 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.