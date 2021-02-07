Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0001 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $886,544.04 and approximately $14,003.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.14 or 0.00673035 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

