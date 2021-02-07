Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Hits $208.23 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $208.23 million and $34.77 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $11.89 or 0.00031026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00242179 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00089599 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

