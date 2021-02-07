Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $11.89 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $11.89 or 0.00030883 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $208.28 million and approximately $25.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00240436 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

