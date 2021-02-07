Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $13,859.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00240194 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00087787 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00031089 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

