Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) 1-Day Volume Hits $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.