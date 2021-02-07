Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $183.66

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.42 billion and $963.24 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for about $183.66 or 0.00478938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.97 or 0.01152556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002534 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006782 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,646,495 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

