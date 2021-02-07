BitcoinZ Price Up 36.8% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $776,006.19 and $23,093.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00240297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00087737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00030930 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.