BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $550.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,626.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.51 or 0.04179773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00388731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.29 or 0.01155388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00474101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00390831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00239836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021362 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,530,173 coins and its circulating supply is 18,029,214 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.