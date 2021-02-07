BitCore Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $775.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,778.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,529.25 or 0.04047975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00388150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.62 or 0.01153095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.00475963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00395321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00239265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021233 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,529,703 coins and its circulating supply is 18,028,744 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

