BitDegree (BDG) Price Reaches $0.0012

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDegree has a market cap of $472,000.45 and approximately $958.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 100.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.29 or 0.01243474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.10 or 0.06849549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00017327 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

