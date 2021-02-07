BitMax Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.47 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $114.81 million and $2.47 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 164.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.44 or 0.01166973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.14 or 0.06354061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023016 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

