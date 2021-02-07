Bitrue Coin (BTR) Market Cap Reaches $4.18 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.01245463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.60 or 0.06639327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022863 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016949 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 80,519,128 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

