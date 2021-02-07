BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $199.46 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $504.97 million and $199.46 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001476 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001959 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,960,874,454 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

