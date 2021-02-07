BitTube (TUBE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,590.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. BitTube has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $7,590.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00392697 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.