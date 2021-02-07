BitWhite (BTW) Market Cap Hits $82,155.37

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $82,155.37 and $35,629.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

