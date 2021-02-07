BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $352,351.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010830 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,471,723 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

