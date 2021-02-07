BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $726.33 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

