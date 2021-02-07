BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,883.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 84,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,699,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $726.33 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $724.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.24. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

