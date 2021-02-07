BLAST Hits One Day Volume of $51.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One BLAST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $55,350.35 and approximately $51.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007740 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002597 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 158.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,326,294 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.