Block-Logic Market Capitalization Reaches $910,036.19 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 74.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $910,036.19 and $2,207.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.