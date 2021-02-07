Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Cap Reaches $3.99 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $3.99 million and $196,727.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 120.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.75 or 0.01142321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.59 or 0.06256609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023300 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

BCDT is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

