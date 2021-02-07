Blockport Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,678.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.26 or 0.01254427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.62 or 0.06373380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.