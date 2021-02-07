Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Tops One Day Volume of $166,981.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00007733 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $112.92 million and approximately $166,981.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00177784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00235609 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00072705 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

