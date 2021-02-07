Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Financial Contrast

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Griffin Industrial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.98 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $44.04 million 8.36 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Griffin Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Griffin Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% Griffin Industrial Realty -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.