Blur (BLUR) Price Down 33% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Blur has a market capitalization of $76,526.41 and approximately $25,385.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00175837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00235802 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,803,776 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,776 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

