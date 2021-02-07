Blur Price Tops $0.0119 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 33% against the dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $76,526.41 and $25,385.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00175837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00235802 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,803,776 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,776 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

