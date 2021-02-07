Bob’s Repair 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,810.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $379,500.35 and approximately $6,810.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.08 or 0.01175048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.19 or 0.06299064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

