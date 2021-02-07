BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Reaches $551,315.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $551,315.00 and approximately $155,476.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,005 coins and its circulating supply is 912,217 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

