BOMB Price Tops $0.65 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $592,216.82 and approximately $155,571.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,812.06 or 1.00215497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000241 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,005 coins and its circulating supply is 912,217 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

