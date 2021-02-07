BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $4,880.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.48 or 0.01143228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.86 or 0.06246559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023270 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017306 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,227,715 coins and its circulating supply is 782,196,982 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.