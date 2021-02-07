Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $33.45 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 135.5% higher against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $220,748.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for $33.45 or 0.00087365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00177836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063225 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00240482 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.