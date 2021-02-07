BoringDAO (BOR) Price Tops $500.21

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $500.21 or 0.01308664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00182721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00234749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00074025 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,191 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

