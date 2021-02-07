Boston Scientific Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 28.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.0% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

