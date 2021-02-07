Boston Scientific Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

