Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 4.23% of BOX worth $121,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,248,000 after purchasing an additional 244,462 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 361,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BOX by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,846 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 50.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 492,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BOX by 24.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,152,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

