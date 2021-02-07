BOX Token Price Up 99.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 99.4% against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $969,747.51 and $34.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00668574 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

