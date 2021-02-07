Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

BDN opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.