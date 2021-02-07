Bread Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.70 or 0.01133835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.33 or 0.06250556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017145 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.