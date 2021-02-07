BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,806 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 165,559 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.37% of Electronic Arts worth $152,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,544 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $208,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.03.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

