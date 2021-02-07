BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

