BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,812 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 2.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $372,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.95.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.