BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,295 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Rogers Communications worth $76,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

