BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,861 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.38% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $250,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,955,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,162,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

