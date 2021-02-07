BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $180.03 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $180,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Shares of CP stock opened at $356.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.16. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

