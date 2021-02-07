BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $189.58 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $189,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $265.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.89 and a 200-day moving average of $268.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.