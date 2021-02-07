BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $37.88 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KO opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

