BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $66.07 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,525 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.35% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $66,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $40.64 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

